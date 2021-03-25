Smith Mountain Lake Democrats hosted seven candidates running to be the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor of Virginia in an online forum March 16.
Each addressed how they would best support the governor’s agenda, specifically in regard to issues facing the citizens of Southwest Virginia.
“Hearing each candidate individually answer the same questions was an effective way to manage such a large field of excellent candidates,” said Denise Tuttle, president of SML Democrats Club. “Through this forum, our members will be well-informed when choosing the way forward for Virginia.”
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
