The Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that recently occurred in the City of Roanoke.
On Oct. 8 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of shots fired in the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace SW.
Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male subject outside of a residence.
According to police, the male subject was armed with a firearm and pointed it toward an officer. One Roanoke Police officer fired their service weapon, striking the male subject.
Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries. No Roanoke Police Officers were injured during this incident.
In accordance with department policy, Virginia State Police were notified and is investigating this incident.
The officer involved was placed on administrative leave per department policy.
The Virginia State Police had no further comment on the incident.
Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the City of Roanoke Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for review.
