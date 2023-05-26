Morgan Griffith Announces $70,000 for Economic Development Planning in Ninth District

U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) announced on May 17 that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) has awarded $70,000 to the West Piedmont Planning District Commission, headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, for economic development planning.
“This important federal funding will assist in economic development planning that supports private capital investment and, therefore, job creation in Martinsville and the surrounding region,” said Griffith. “I look forward to seeing this money positively impact the area for years to come.”
This investment by EDA is designed to support the continued development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy (CEDS) for the region served by the West Piedmont Planning District Commission, in order to strengthen the regional economy. This region includes the counties of Franklin, Henry, Patrick, and Pittsylvania; the cities of Danville and Martinsville; and the Town of Rocky Mount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.