Lake Christian Ministries (LCM) held a dedication and unveiling of A Garden of Giving produce displays on March 25.
In fall 2020, LCM received a Rotary District 7570 grant from the Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake to create indoor and outdoor produce display areas at Lake Christian Ministries.
Colleen McNulty, LCM’s food pantry manager, said that the LCM food pantry volunteers have always wanted “farmer’s market” type produce displays to showcase fresh produce and bakery items.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.