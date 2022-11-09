Rock Outdoors recently revealed that it has purchased the former Grand Home Furnishings Building at Westlake Corner.
The North Carolina-based sporting goods retailer sells apparel and gear for fishing, camping, hiking, paddle sports, water sports and other outdoor recreation.
The Smith Mountain Lake Center Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing a multi-purpose venue to the region for education, events and entertainment, had a “Grand Plan” campaign to purchase the building but did not raise enough funds in time to purchase the building first.
