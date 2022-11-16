D-Day Memorial holds Veterans Day ceremony

Due to weather, the National D-Day Memorial’s Veterans Day ceremony was moved to the Bedford Moose Lodge, located at 2986 W Lynchburg-Salem Turnpike in Bedford.
The ceremony began at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Seating was limited, and the event was packed with numerous cadets and veterans.
All veterans in attendance were recognized during the program. Third grade students from Bedford Elementary School were on the schedule to present a musical salute to veterans, and the 29th Division Band was scheduled to play a selection of patriotic music to include the “Armed Forces Medley.”
The event was livestreamed on the Memorial’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and on dday.org. A recording of the event is available online for viewing.
