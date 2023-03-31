Outstanding area businesses and community advocates were honored at the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce’s (SMLRCC) annual awards dinner held on March 16 at Mariners Landing Resort and Conference Center.
“We were excited to host this fantastic networking and fellowship opportunity for our supporters. This annual celebration recognizing our exceptional leaders and supporters, along with Chamber staff, directors, ambassadors and volunteers is one of our favorite events,” said SMLRCC Executive Director Andy Bruns. “These professionals help make all of us lucky to live, work and play in the greatest region on earth.”
The 2023 winners included:
- Outstanding SMLRCC Ambassador: Alicia Hodges, Neora
- Outstanding Tourism Advocate: Mariners Landing (Nominees included Bridgewater Marina & Boat Rentals; Drifter’s; JBohnBishop Mercantile; Mango’s Bar & Grill)
- Outstanding Business: Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House (Nominees included Bridgewater Marina & Boat Rentals; Drifter’s; JBohnBishop Mercantile; Capps Home Building Center; ReMax Lakefront Realty)
- Outstanding Professional Service: Bank of Botetourt (Nominees included Anchor Title SML, LLC; Gilbert Law PC; Phyllis & Casey Johnson of RE/MAX Lakefront Realty; SML Virtual Assistant Services by Tina)
- Outstanding Non-Profit: EastLake Community Church (Nominees included Lake Christian Ministries; Smith Mountain Lake Association; SML Charity Home Tour; The Agape Center; SML Rotary Club)
- Outstanding Community Champion: Jessica Bohn Bishop, JBohnBishop Mercantile (Nominees included Donnie Shaver of SoundDawgs Productions; Troy Keaton of EastLake Community Church; Ryan Waters of Bridgewater Marina & Boat Rentals; Lynette Webb of Mulch ‘N More!)
Photo cutline: SML Regional Chamber of Commerce award recipients from left: Kelly Drinkard, Mariners Landing; Kevin and Sara Gray, Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House; Alicia Hodges, Neora; Jessica Bohn Bishop, JBohnBishop Mercantile; Jack Phillips, Bedford Landings Bed & Breakfast (outgoing board chairman); Cindy Bower, Kimberly Davenport and Lisa Spangler, Bank of Botetourt; and Carol Lee and Alan Fischer, EastLake Community Church. Photo courtesy of Rapid Imagery.
