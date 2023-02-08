Now is a good time for property owners to start preparing for the four-month ban on dredging within Smith Mountain Project lake boundaries.
Dredging by property owners at Smith Mountain and Leesville lakes is typically done to remove sediment and debris from the bottom of the lake to increase water depths. The ban, which runs yearly between Feb. 15 and June 15, helps to protect fish habitat during spawning season.
“The four-month pause in dredging helps to protect critical fish spawning,” said Neil Holthouser of Appalachian Power’s shoreline management group. “Fish depend on undisturbed shallow-water environments for nesting sites. The temporary dredging ban helps keep the fish population healthy and stable over time.”
