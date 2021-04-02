Helping to bridge the digital divide in Bedford County, the Chromebooks for Community Success class is a partnership between the Bedford Get Together, ACE of Central VA, and the Bedford Public Library System.
Chromebooks for Community Success is a grant-funded, 20-hour instructional adult education class in basic computer literacy for parents/guardians of children enrolled in Bedford County Public Schools. The intent of this in-person program is to help parents/guardians gain computer skills and experience using Google apps so they can learn new life skills and help their children succeed in school.
The program will be run at the Moneta/SML Library every Thursday and Friday morning from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., starting April 15. This is a repeat of the classes held at the Bedford Central Library in February and March.
All programs are structured as in-person classes, and have limited enrollment due to COVID-19 safety protocols. At the end of the 20-hour course, all eligible, enrolled adults will receive a certificate with continuing education (CE) credits and a free Chromebook computer to keep.
“This innovative program will not only equip adults with the skills to effectively use a computer safely, but also the tools to make it happen,” the library stated.
Call Jenny Novalis at 540-586-8911, ext. 1140, or Jenifer Golston at 540-425-7004, ext. 1410, to enroll or for more information.
