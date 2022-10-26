After more than 30 years of service to the Moneta and Smith Mountain Lake communities, the Moneta Lions Club made the very difficult decision to disband earlier this year. Two former Lions Club members — Patricia and Del Bailey — spoke with the Smith Mountain Eagle to discuss the tough decision to disband the organization.
According to Patricia Bailey, things started becoming a major struggle for the Lions Club in Moneta when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Suddenly, the organization couldn’t fundraise regularly, as it had throughout its history, and it didn’t have a regular place to meet.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.