The Bedford County School Board voted to remove masks requirements for K-12 students by a 5-2 vote at its Thursday meeting. The change will go into effect Feb. 1.
District four representative Marcus Hill made the motion by stating, “I move that based on a determination by the school board that requiring the universal masking of students is not practicable. That effective Feb. 1, 2022, the school board suspend its current masking requirement for all K-12 students wearing masks while present at school or school sponsored extracurricular activities. Masks are optional by parental and/or student choice.”
During the discussion before a vote was taken, Hill asked superintendent Marc Bergin how many withdrawals Bedford County Public Schools had when the board voted to require universal masking.
Bergin replied to Hill that 385 students withdrew to home school or private school when the decision was made in August. Bergin added that this total number might not correlate specifically to that reason.
“I couldn’t say with certainty that all 385 withdrew because of the actions of the board on that policy, but I think it’s a reasonable assumption to say that the vast majority of those may have withdrawn at that time out of their concerns,” Bergin said.
Bergin was then asked by district three supervisor Dwayne Nelms on how many accommodation requests were asked during that time. Bergin responded that 272 accommodations were requested for universal masking, and all of them were approved.
Once discussion ended, the motion passed with a 5-2 vote. Representatives Susan Mele and Georgia Hairston were the two who voted against it.
