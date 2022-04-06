Continuing its celebration of Earth Month, Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta will host a presentation on solar energy, featuring retired photovoltaics scientist John Wohlgemuth, at 10 a.m. April 9 at the church.
“Let the Sun Shine: Using the Sun’s Energy to Alleviate Climate Change” will include information about greenhouse gases, how different energy sources contribute to these gases and what sources offer opportunities to reduce the gases.
“Although I am a scientist,” Wohlgemuth said, “this discussion is being geared to a non-technical audience. While I am not a climate change scientist, as a scientist I understand what they are saying about global science change.”
Wohlgemuth also will share detail on solar and wind energy including their weaknesses in terms of providing all of our energy. He will further address technology developments that are underway and what we can do to help alleviate climate change now and in the future.
For additional information, call 540-297-7957.
