Waukeshaw Development announced its official groundbreaking on the Bedford Middle School complex, which will be transformed into a mixed-use property to include a boutique hotel, market-rate apartments, athletic facility and incubator space.
After a fire ravaged the former Bedford Middle School building a year ago, a selective demolition process was completed to prepare the building for redevelopment, saving as much of the remaining structure as possible.
Now, on the same day that alleged arsonist Daniel Flint had a trial scheduled for the 2020 fire, Waukeshaw had a groundbreaking ceremony at Old Yellow on Monday, Jan. 25.
“In the face of great adversity, this project will come to fruition and become an economic and cultural asset for Bedford and beyond,” Waukeshaw stated.
The event was accessible by invitation only to ensure compliance with current COVID-19 restrictions. A limited group of representatives from the Town of Bedford and Waukeshaw Development were present.
