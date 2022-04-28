SML Chamber Leadership Academy class focuses on health services, poverty awareness at April session

Health and human services and poverty awareness were the topics covered in the April Leadership Academy class presented by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The sessions took place April 6 at Healing Strides, a nonprofit in Boones Mill that offers equine-assisted activities and therapy programs. Featured speakers were Healing Strides CEO Carol Young, Franklin Memorial Hospital administrator Carl Cline and Susan Tinsley, president of Food for Kids Weekend Pack-a-Sack program.
“The students really enjoyed Carol’s tour of the Healing Strides facility and learning how their horses are used for mental health therapy, assisted learning, assisted psychotherapy and several other programs,” said Cheryl Ward, office administrator for the chamber.
“Carl Cline explained to the group some of the top health issues facing the region today, including alcohol and drug use, stress,
