The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) is promoting the importance of shopping local this holiday by rallying retailers to participate in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28.
Now in its 11th year, Small Business Saturday is a national movement organized by American Express that helps bring communities together in support of small businesses the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
“Every dollar kept local is an investment in the success of area businesses, the ones that spur our local economy and development year-round,” said Christopher Finley, SMLRCC executive director. “Local support is especially critical this year as many of the merchants in the Smith Mountain Lake region and neighboring localities have in some way been impacted by the pandemic.”
The chamber is organizing a virtual holiday shopping event for local businesses by compiling sales and specials from member businesses and posting them online at visitsmithmountainlake.com/small-business-saturday. In addition, the organization will be promoting the event via a social media campaign that includes a Facebook event where businesses may share information about holiday sales, specials and events.
The event is open to both members and non-members of the chamber.
“Smith Mountain Lake and its surrounding counties offer outstanding shopping options, including antiques, jewelry stores, art galleries, gift and souvenir shops, home and garden outlets, clothing boutiques and sporting goods stores,” Finley said. “Whether you’re shopping online or in person, I’m confident you’ll find our business owners to be friendly, eager to help you find unique gifts, and that they truly appreciate your business.”
Find more information at visitsmithmountainlake.com/small-business-saturday.
