Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred August 27, 2023 at 10 p.m. on Goose Dam Road, one quarter mile south of Sontag Road in Franklin County.
A 1995 Ford Explorer was traveling on Goose Dam Road when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Sklyer Rorrer, 24, of Collinsville. Rorrer was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The passengers in the vehicle were treated and released with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
