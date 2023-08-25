Franklin County: Board of Supervisors focus on School Resources Officer program during August meeting

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors worked its way through a full agenda during its August meeting held on August 15, 2023. One of the items on the agenda included an update about the School Resource Officer (SRO) program, presented by Franklin County Sheriff Bill Overton. With both Franklin County School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers and Franklin County School Board chairperson Jeff Worley in attendance, the Board voted to allocate $150,000 in additional funding to hire full-time SROs to be stationed at the county’s 14 schools, plus the CATCE/Gereau Center.
The financial impact of this safety measure is significant. Referencing the dollars spent on school safety, Overton said, “It’s money well-spent to protect our children, staff and teachers under the circumstances we find ourselves in as a nation.”
In April 2023, temporary funding was provided by Franklin County, which gave the Sheriff’s Office the opportunity to pay overtime and post an officer at each of the county schools through the end of the semester.
The Board voted unanimously to fund eight additional SROs for the 2023/2024 school year, which began earlier this month. The hiring model for the new officers focuses on hiring part-time employees that supplement the current staff of full-time SRO’s.
Funding is only one of the obstacles that the Sheriff’s Office faces. Finding staff has also proved to be a challenge. By standards set forth by the Commonwealth of Virginia, SROs must be police officers with at least two years of experience, limiting the pool of applicants. During his presentation, Overton showed that the staffing issues are problematic in almost all nearby counties.
The county initially approved a plan to hire part-time officers as a cost saving measure, which would not have included benefits, state pensions, vacation and holiday pay. “We’ve advertised, and have worked really hard to do that,” said Overton. He explained that when applicants learn there are no benefits offered for part-time positions, interest tends to end quickly.
In May, Brian Carter, Director of Finance and Human Services for Franklin County, laid out the dollars and cents involved with 100 percent coverage of on-site officers in all Franklin County public schools.
Looking at fiscal year 2023/2024 by the numbers, Carter explained that $462,000 in state grant money is available, but it would require a 40% match by Franklin County – a total of $306,000. The match dollars are not in the current budget, nor is the $537,000 in start-up costs needed to cover vehicles, uniforms and equipment. Additionally, the state grant money will phase out over a four-to-five year period, leaving the entire cost burden on County taxpayers.
By 2029, when the grant money dries up, Carter estimates that the ongoing operational costs would total approximately $2 million a year, with an additional $1 million in capital costs – including vehicles, uniforms and equipment – over a five-year period.
The SROs work at the schools until summer break, then reassigned standard police duty. The proposed eight new officers, who would only work when students are on-campus, would be paid $30 an hour for a maximum of 1,500 hours a year, equating to eight hours a day for the mandatory 180 days that school is session, or 1,440 hours.
The grant money does not allow for SROs to cover evening or weekend events at the school, sports or after-school activities.
In May 2023, when funding was running low, the county allocated up to $100,000 from its budget stabilization reserve to supplement the SRO program. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office pitched in using existing staff to cover the last five weeks of school before the summer break.
Carter told the board that they could cover the costs for this fiscal year by utilizing staff vacancy savings; they would not need an appropriation, just a reallocation of funds.
Every year, the county budgets for 100 percent of the salary and benefits for all county personnel. But historically, over a three-to-five year period, Carter said there are enough staff vacancies throughout the year to cover the initial costs of the additional SRO positions.
Currently, there are 12 SRO positions filled, which means that some of the officers are having to split time between two schools.
While there were some calls to wait for a better financial picture before making a change to the approved model for part-timers, others insisted on moving quickly. “Numbers aren’t important when it comes to our children, said Ronald Mitchell, Blackwater District Supervisor. Mitchell made a motion to approve an additional $150,000 from the personnel reserve fund so that full-time SROs could be hired, and the Board voted unanimously to approve the motion.
