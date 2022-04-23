During a March board meeting, the Board Facilities Committee reviewed the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) document that includes extensive accounting of needs in Bedford County Public Schools facilities, projections of available revenue, background information and specific plans for projects that keep each of the schools operating in a safe and functional manner for the future.
The Bedford County School Board will be asked in May to approve this CIP to move forward with the planning needed to accomplish the first year’s (2023) projects and build a funding plan to complete future projects. But to make sure the school board understands the CIP and the finances needed. Dr. Mac Duis gave a presentation highlighting what the CIP would entail.
This Capital Improvement Plan would involve the following:
• HVAC system replacement and modernization of its controls.
• Roof repair/replacement.
• Renovations of older schools.
• Auditorium renovations at Staunton River High School and Liberty High School.
• Athletic facility upgrades.
• System life cycle schedules for areas such as asphalt, flooring and painting.
With all the above, if the CIP does begin during fiscal 2023, it would cost $13,124,300. Solar panels at various schools also were discussed. Duis will be re-examining ways to save money on this project.
Members of the school board spoke on the needs Duis presented during his presentation. Members spoke on which needs should take priority. For more information, contact Duis at mduis@bedford.k12.va.us.
