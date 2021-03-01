Bedford County Emergency Communications can now accept text to 9-1-1 service for all of Bedford County.
The Emergency Communications Department advised that Text to 9-1-1 should only be used in an emergency situation when placing a call is not possible — for instance, if the caller is deaf, hard of hearing, speech impaired or when speaking aloud would place the caller in danger.
If there is an emergency and one is unable to make a call, remember these steps:
•Don’t text and drive
•In the first text message, send the location and type of the emergency
•Text in simple words — use short text in English without abbreviations or slang
•Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 9-1-1 call taker
The Emergency Communications Department advised not to abuse 9-1-1 and reiterated that Text to 9-1-1 is only for emergencies. It is a crime to text or call 9-1-1 with a false report, and prank texters can be located.
The Text to 9-1-1 service may have the following challenges:
•If you do not receive a text response from 9-1-1 after your initial text, call 911.
•Photos and videos cannot be sent at this time.
Situations in which Text to 9-1-1 will not function are:
•Cellular devices that do not have a cellular service plan will not be able to utilize Text to 9-1-1. Non-service initialized cellular devices will be able to make voice calls to 9-1-1.
•Text messaging applications are not required to support Text to 9-1-1.
For more information on this program, contact Bedford County’s Emergency Communications Department at 540-587-0731.
