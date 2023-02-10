A new employee recognition program that aims to showcase those who go above and beyond for the children of Bedford County is off to a great start, according to Bedford County Public Schools (BCPS).
“Bedford’s Best” was designed to allow anyone in the community the opportunity to recognize employees who go out of their way to provide life-changing care and support to students.
Those receiving the honor so far this school year include:
• Jonathan Taylor, intervention design specialist coordinator, Jefferson Forest High
• Barbara Bauer, paraprofessional, Bedford Elementary
• Octavia Davis, school counselor, Goodview Elementary
• Melissa Friedewald, art teacher, Liberty High
• Glenn Hancock, bus driver, Huddleston Elementary
• Jim Fitch, algebra I and geometry teacher, Forest Middle
• Patrick Northrup, school crossing guard, Bedford Elementary and Liberty High
• Bethany Lyle, school counselor, Otter River Elementary
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Support local journalism by subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the print issue or the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.