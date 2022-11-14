Joshlyn Lukin of Hurt has accepted the position of music director at Mentow Baptist Church in Huddleston, effective Nov. 1.
Joshlyn has studied at Central Virginia Community College, Longwood University and Shenandoah University; and has been involved in church music programs.
Lukin is married to Hunter Lukin, and they have three children.
Mentow is located at the intersection of Route 43 (Leesville Road) and Route 628 (Mentow Drive). The Rev. Dr. Rick Foster is the pastor.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.