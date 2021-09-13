Numerous parents as well as a couple of students and some citizens blasted Bedford County Public Schools on various topics, including how unmasked students with exemptions are allegedly isolated, intimidated and treated like prisoners.
They let the board know how they felt at Bedford County Public Schools’ board meeting Thursday.
The following is only one of many people who spoke at the board meeting. See the Sept. 15 issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper for much more.
Jennifer Bolsina
Jennifer Bolsina moved to the county in February. She told the board that she and her husband pulled their children out of their elementary and middle schools the previous Friday, and that her husband was now homeschooling them.
The family signed a religious exemption that documented their strongly held religious belief against forcing their children to wear face coverings. Their children were isolated anyway. She shared biblical reasons why they should not be forced to wear face masks and why they should not be segregated.
She argued against forcing her children to act as if they are unclean and treating them as if they are unhealthy “when they are not; they are perfectly fine.”
“This family fully rejects the fear and anxiety that a mask represents,” Bolsina declared. “The most common phrase in the Bible relates to the command to not be afraid and to trust God. There is no rational reason for children to be masked other than to bind them in fear. This directly goes against God’s constant reassurance, ‘Fear not, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God.’”
She added, “I will not teach my children to go against the Word of God,” and quoted Luke 17:2, “It would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck and tossed into the sea than to cause one of these little ones to stumble.”
“What you’re doing is wrong,” she accused.
Her three kids, ages 11, 8 and 7 allegedly were each put in a room by themselves and made to stare at a screen all day. The teacher of her oldest son (a classmate of K.J. Ferrell, who spoke at meeting) didn’t know where he was. He was marked absent. The next day, he allegedly went to his teacher and said that he had to go to a separate room, and she said she had no idea what he was talking about.
“It’s wrong ….” Bolsina concluded. “For all of you that voted against parent’s choice, I promise you, you will answer to God for causing his little ones to stumble.”
The audience vigorously applauded her.
