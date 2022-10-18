(Editor’s note: This is part one of a work of fiction titled “Beaver Trapping.”)
We arrived from France after a rough crossing of the Atlantic. For most of us, it was our first time at sea, sick as dogs for the entire trip, asking ourselves if it was going to be worth it.
As trappers, we will work for the Hudson Bay company, answering the call for rugged outdoorsmen able to live off the land, looking for adventure in the wilds of the new world, between 17 and 30 years old — this is a three-year contract.
I am Jean Collage, age 24, black hair, full beard, tall slim build, strong as an ox, from the Loire Valley in France. My family members are peasants working rented land; I am searching for a better life. I signed on to receive at the end of the contract 1/4 of one percent after all expense are met; I hope to earn $1,000 Francs, which I would use to buy land and start a family.
Our objective is to trap beavers for their pelts and establish trading posts for permanent relationships with the plains Indians to trade for furs, in exchange for tools, cooking wares, traps, weapons, blankets and clothing.
Europeans are requiring more and more pelts as fashion demands; we are in search of mink, muskrat, wolf, deer, buffalo and the prize beaver. The area chosen was the northern Missouri River valley, which is full of game. It’s virgin hunting grounds; the Indians did not want their fur or meat until the white man came.
We set out from Quebec in the spring of 1686 after the ice had melted, traveling in canoes, barges and horseback to establish at least three trading posts, and every two months or sooner, we are to ship our collection of furs back to Quebec, where they would be shipped to France, and they would return with more trading supplies and men.
Our expedition consists of 150 men, including three doctors and three assigned captains: Louis, about 35 years old, 6 feet with red hair, strong and able to influence and lead men; Pierre, 28, short, maybe 5-feet 6-inches with a thin build — he had learned a few of the Indians’ tongues; and Jules, at 6-feet 3-inches, 38 years old — we consider him the smartest and strongest of the three leaders.
