Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount will welcome Live at the Fillmore to the stage Saturday, July 9, at 8 p.m. with doors opening an hour prior.
Known as the “Definitive Original Allman Brothers Band Tribute,” Live at the Fillmore revisits what the band calls the glory days of The Allman Brothers Band — the early years before the untimely deaths of Duane Allman and Berry Oakley and the departure of Dickey Betts — when the band played often at New York City’s Fillmore East.
Lou Maresca, founder of Live at the Fillmore, said the ensemble is “our attempt to bring back authentically the performances of the original Allman Brothers Band for those who were there to hear and still remember them along with those who have a similar love of this music and wish they had been there with us.”
Tickets are sold at harvester-music.com.
