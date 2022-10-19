Joanie Scott, a 20-year-old woman from Goodview, died Monday, Oct. 10, after being ejected from a vehicle, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.
At about 1:16 a.m. Oct. 10, a 2007 Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound in the 2600 block of E. Ruritan Road in Roanoke County when the driver lost control and ran off the left side of the road.
Scott was one of the occupants and was not wearing a seat belt when she was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and two other passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, and charges are pending. Alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor, nor was weather.
The roadway was closed for a period of time after the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.