Bedford County marked National Economic Development Week from May 9-15 to celebrate the contributions and dedication of economic developers and explain the role of the profession in the local and regional community.
The Bedford County Economic Development Authority (EDA) and Office of Economic Development promote the economic well-being and quality of life for the community by creating, retaining and expanding jobs that facilitate growth, enhance wealth and provide a stable tax base.
“We are happy to actively develop the workforce and engage in a variety of actions and programming that support nearly 3,500 existing and new companies in Bedford County that provide essential jobs for our citizens,” said Traci Blido, Bedford County Economic Development director. “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic challenges of 2020, our office assisted more than 100 local businesses with grants and other assistance to help them keep their doors open.”
Since, January 2020, Bedford County’s Economic Development Authority has announced $12.2 million in new investments and more than 200 new jobs being added at nine local companies. It also supported development in three business parks and assisted with the Bedford ONE program that prepares high school students for future careers in Bedford County.
“As chairman of the EDA, I’m pleased to recognize the work that the board and the staff puts into the community in which we live, work and play to bring better jobs and career opportunities for our citizens,” said Jim Messier. “Improving the quality of life for all is part of our mission.”
Activities throughout National Economic Development week include recognizing various Bedford County businesses via social media and a groundbreaking ceremony May 14 on Burnbridge Road in Forest to celebrate the launch of a public sewer construction project that will bring new economic impact to the area, over time.
Additionally, Bedford County leaders will join Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce members at a “Chat ’n Cheers” Town and County Update at the Beale’s patio on May 20 at 4:30 p.m. in Bedford to touch on the projects under development in the town and county, as a whole. To register to attend, visit www.bedfordareachamber.com.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.