The Narcotics Division with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has continued an extended drug investigation, resulting in 62 individuals receiving 121 indictments directly related to drug activity.
The indictments from the Oct. 3 Grand Jury include some of the following charges:
• Possession and/or sale of schedule I or II drugs
• Possession and/or sale of schedule III drugs
• Possession and/or sale of schedule IV drugs
• Possession with intent to manufacture schedule I/II drugs
• Manufacture/distribute schedule I/II drugs
• Sell/distribute schedule III drugs
• Distribution of schedule IV drugs
• Distribution of schedule VI drugs
• Distribute meth greater than or equal to 10 grams
• Firearms possession related to drug activity
• Vehicle theft related to drug activity
• Grand larceny related to drug activity
• Assault on law enforcement related to drug activity
• Felony eluding related to drug activity
• Distribution of counterfeit money related to drug activity
