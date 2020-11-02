CORA Health Services, Inc., doing business as CORA Physical Therapy (“CORA”), a top-10 national operator of outpatient physical therapy services, announced today the opening of its newest clinic in Bedford, VA. CORA Bedford marks the 12th clinic location in Virginia.
Located at 1380 American Way, the clinic is conveniently located next to Walmart and just behind Ruby Tuesday’s. CORA Bedford offers treatment for general orthopedic and sports injuries, post-COVID recovery programs, pre- and post-operative care, vertigo and balance disorders, and workplace injuries and workers’ comp solutions. The clinic reflects a new prototype look for CORA, designed to create a warmer, more welcoming and comfortable environment for patients.
Clinic manager Mike Palmer, MPT, MHA, is a resident of Bedford County and is delighted to bring CORA Physical Therapy to the area. “CORA’s tagline is ‘Treating Everyone Right,’ and that’s certainly my goal. We’re here for the entire community, to provide excellent therapy that helps them achieve their goals,” said Palmer. In addition to his extensive experience in general orthopedic rehabilitation, he specializes in work comp and in sports medicine therapy. Outside of the clinic, he coaches track and field, with a special interest in distance runners.
As with all CORA clinics, the Bedford clinic is taking extra precautions to ensure the health and safety of both patients and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. Clinicians and patients wear face coverings at all times in the clinics. People who arrive early for appointments are encouraged to wait in their cars, and both the waiting room and treatment area have been modified for social distancing protocols. Patients are screened upon arrival for COVID-19 symptoms, including a non-contact temperature check. All equipment used in patient treatment is cleaned between patients, and commonly touched surfaces are cleaned throughout the day. Additionally, clinicians use hand sanitizer before and after every contact with patients and make bottles of sanitizer available throughout the clinic for patient use.
Ron Greer, CORA Regional Manager in Virginia, said, “We are really pleased to welcome the community to our new clinic in Bedford and to ensure a safe and effective treatment environment for everyone. Although the pandemic delayed our opening, we’re excited to help the people of Bedford get back to living a more pain-free life.”
CORA Physical Therapy accepts patients through direct access—no referral required—for people calling or walking into the clinic seeking physical therapy services, as well as through physician referrals. As an option for patients who cannot come into the clinic, CORA also offers telehealth visits and therapy in the home to ensure continuity of treatment. CORA is one of the leading outpatient physical therapy providers in the country, with 4,000+ insurance plans accepted and payment options for patients without insurance.
