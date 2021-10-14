Christine Kennedy, a Lynchburg-based leadership and life purpose coach, will be the featured speaker at the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 6th Annual Women’s Night Out on Oct. 27 at the Bernard’s Landing Clubhouse Pavilion.
Kennedy, who also serves as chief operating officer and executive vice president of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, will discuss key ways for women to find wellbeing in work and life.
“Christine is a dynamic leader and speaker whose enthusiasm for helping others and her community is truly inspiring,” said Erin Stanley, member relations and events director for the chamber. “We couldn’t be more excited to have her share her knowledge and insight with members of the SML Regional Chamber.”
The evening will kick off with a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. (cash bar). A buffet dinner catered by Drifter’s will start at 6:15 p.m., followed by Kennedy’s talk. The event also will include raffles and door prizes.
Advance tickets are $45 per person or $320 to reserve a table of eight. On Oct. 19, the price increases to $55 per person and $400 for a table. Tickets may be purchased at the SML Visitors Center at Bridgewater Plaza or securely online at visitsmithmountainlake.com.
The event’s presenting sponsor is Margaret Craye with Lifestyle & Lake Real Estate Group - Brokered by eXp Realty LLC. Supporting sponsors include Charlene Jones with RE/MAX Lakefront Realty, Amy C. Stone with Edward Jones, Lynette Webb with Mulch ’n More!, Anette Giles with Little Ponderosa Pet Resort & Spa, Peggy Overstreet with Lake Homes Realty and Melissa Stankov with Valley Star Credit Union.
For more information, contact Erin Stanley at 540-721-1203 or estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com.
