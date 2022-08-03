The Smith Mountain Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday at the Community Center, which is north of downtown Moneta at 4860 Rucker Road behind and below Moneta Pharmacy (formerly Benzer Pharmacy).
Duplicate bridge is played, and a partner is required. All bridge players are welcome. The club requires proof of vaccination the first time that one plays. Arrive with a partner no later than 12:10 p.m.
For more information about the duplicate bridge community, call Linda at 540-666-0230 or email lindasward49@gmail.com.
On July 19, 13 partnerships participated. Leaders playing North/South were Kathy Cameron and Sam Bready with 55.84 percent — and Jean Maas and Jim Maas with 55.84 percent — followed by Kathie Moulds and Karen Theis with 54.59 percent. Leaders playing East/West were Pete Kauffman and Alan Detrick with 60.36 percent, followed by Luat Nguyen and Kathy Stacy with 55 percent, and Walt Dunbar and Forrest Dunbar with 53.57 percent.
On July 23, 11 partnerships participated. Leaders were Jean Maas and Jim Maas with 59.9 percent, followed by Bruce Clapper and Cathy Stewart with 57.81 percent, and Kathie Moulds and Bob Cramer with 56.25 percent.
