Is the Franklin County Board of Supervisors treating residents of Rocky Mount fairly?

In a highly unusual move, Rocky Mount Mayor C. Holland Purdue spoke during the public comment portion of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting to ask the board why they won’t work with him on two key issues. “I’m here today to renew my calls for communication between Franklin County and Rocky Mount,” said Purdue, “Rocky Mount is not an independent city it is part of Franklin County.”
Purdue was elected in November and said he began his term by expressing to Board Chairperson Tim Tatum, “a desire to work more effectively. I also expressed a wish that the two governing bodies could convene together for an opportunity to get to know each other, meet and shake hands. Nine months later that’s yet to happen.”
He explained that in 2022 the town purchased a $1.1 million fire truck. According to Purdue the county funds the purchase of fire trucks for every Franklin County town except Rocky Mount.
“When a town resident pays their taxes to the county it funds trucks for all of the other fire departments, why not Rocky Mount?” he asked.
Purdue added that 100 percent of all calls the RMFD answers are in Franklin County and 60 percent of them are not within the Rocky Mount town limits.
“Since January 2023 I have made monthly meetings with Mr. Tatum regarding funding a new ladder truck for the RMFD, among other issues. I did not get an answer from Mr. Tatum when we met or after I sent a letter on June 12. I still do not have an answer,” he said. “Now I am asking in person for your help in funding the purchase of a ladder truck.”
Purdue promised that if he didn’t get an answer, he will simply continue to keep asking the question.
In his three allotted minutes Purdue brought up another rebuff by the county supervisors. Last week he requested a closed meeting, as allowed by law, with the board to discuss bringing a new hotel to Rocky Mount. He said his request was made through County staff and also by letter to each of the supervisors. The meeting was denied. He said that the reason cited by Tatum for the denial was his schedule.
The mayor said he wanted to meet with the supervisors to discuss county incentives for the development of a new hotel to be built in Rocky Mount.
According to Purdue the Rocky Mount staff and his colleagues on the town council have worked closely with Amit Patel to bring this “exciting opportunity for growth” to not only the town of Rocky Mount but also Franklin County.
He said the town has offered financial incentives to the developer and his hope is that the county will offer additional incentives to Mr. Patel to bring this project to fruition.
Purdue cited the recent efforts by the town and county of Bedford to bring a new business hotel to the area.
He addressed the entire board saying, “each of us was elected to represent the citizens in our respective areas and while Rocky Mount is only one district it is still a part of Franklin County.”
During that meeting Finance Director Brian Carter’s gave his monthly budget report, which included a discussion of increasing unused sick pay time for county employees. While no actual numbers were mentioned Carter did note that any changes would take place when putting together the 2025 budget.
Blackwater District board member Ronald Mitchell commented that although he only has only short time left as a board member, he supported a more equitable payout for employees in the next budget. Then quite out of context he added, “I know I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention I only have six meetings left [as a board member] so I challenge and encourage you to continue the funding for fire and EMS apparatus for paid and volunteer departments once I’m gone. So please keep that going strong for me. I’d appreciate that.”
Mitchell’s final statement seemed like a reference to Purdue’s comments although no specifics were mentioned.
