‘Feed the Fish for Make-A-Wish’ reels over $26,000

Bridgewater Marina & Boat Rentals recently presented a check for $26,433 to Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia. The funds were raised via the yearlong “Feed the Fish for Make-A-Wish” campaign at the marina, which donates 100 percent of popcorn sales.
In six years, the initiative has generated $147,590 for the Richmond-based nonprofit, according to Bridgewater Marina Partner Ryan Waters.
“All of the money is raised by SML residents and visitors, so it’s truly our awesome customers who make the donations possible,” Waters said. “We are extremely grateful for their enthusiastic support of this amazing organization.”
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.