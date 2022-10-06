‘Feed the Fish for Make-A-Wish’ reels over $26,000

Members of the Smith Mountain Lake community join representatives of Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia for a celebration on June 2 at Bridgewater Marina to mark the marina’s donation of more than $100,000 to the nonprofit via its “Feed the Fish for Make-A-Wish” fundraising campaign. The marina recently donated an additional $26,433, bringing the grand total to $147,590 in six years.

 Bridgewater Marina/Contributed

Bridgewater Marina & Boat Rentals recently presented a check for $26,433 to Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia. The funds were raised via the yearlong “Feed the Fish for Make-A-Wish” campaign at the marina, which donates 100 percent of popcorn sales.

In six years, the initiative has generated $147,590 for the Richmond-based nonprofit, according to Bridgewater Marina Partner Ryan Waters.

“All of the money is raised by SML residents and visitors, so it’s truly our awesome customers who make the donations possible,” Waters said. “We are extremely grateful for their enthusiastic support of this amazing organization.”

