The Franklin County Broadband Authority directed staff at its Aug. 30 meeting to move forward with two comprehensive proposals to bring broadband to the remaining unserved areas of Franklin County. The authority approved moving forward with a proposal by Shentel and a second by River Street Networks to provide high speed broadband services to more than 5,000 homes and businesses in some of the hardest to reach areas of Franklin County.
The county will be submitting grant funding requests to the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) Program for $30 million. The Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), is intended to extend broadband service to currently unserved areas. VATI prepares communities to build, utilize and capitalize on telecommunications infrastructure with the goal of creating strong, competitive communities.
At the August special session of the General Assembly, they approved $700 million of broadband funding for the VATI program, an increase from the previously allocated $50 million. The county plans to invest up to $7.7 million of county funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) into these projects over 24-36 months. Additional investment of over $11 million will come from the private partners and other grant funding.
“These applications represent a significant investment by the county and our private partners in eliminating the digital divide in Franklin County,” said Ronnie Thompson, chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors. “The County Board of Supervisors and Broadband Authority see these two comprehensive projects as a once-in-a-generation opportunity where we could leverage a significant amount of federal funding received by the county with available state funding for broadband.”
The River Street Networks project plans to provide fiber to the home for more than 2,000 homes and businesses in the Endicott/Henry and Sago/Snow Creek areas of Franklin County. River Street is a wholly owned for profit subsidiary of Wilkes TMC, established in 1951, serving customers in five states – North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee — with a sole focus of serving unserved and underserved areas that lack high speed internet access at affordable rates.
This project will be part of a regional project with Carroll, Patrick and Henry Counties. Much of this project includes areas that received some federal funding from the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Funding (RDOF) Auction in 2020.
