Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue is holding a food drive to assist families in need.
The public may donate non-perishable food along with toiletries, diapers, feminine products, toilet paper and household cleaning products. Local civic organizations will distribute the items.
There will be a drive-thru drop off for donations at the station on 2130 Bluewater Drive on Saturday, Feb. 20, 11-4 p.m., along with drop off donation boxes at the following businesses until Feb. 19: Brownies, Capps Home Building Center, Dollar General (next to Scruggs), Duncan Ford, Eric & Company, Haywood Jewelers, Hot Shots, Lake Mart, Mana Ann’s Gifts & Goodies, Moosies, Old Oak, Smith Mountain Building Supplies, Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House, Waterfront Country Club and Westlake Automotive.
Also on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., a Scruggs Fire Truck will be at The Cottage Gate in Westlake. Donate two items get a 10 percent coupon, three items for 15 percent coupon, or four items for 20 percent coupon on entirepurchase with a few exceptions.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.