Nonprofit World Help, based in Forest, Virginia, has been working to help Ukrainians displaced by the war with Russia but said that the window of opportunity to help people from some Ukrainian cities might soon be closing.
A small team recently visited with partners inside Ukraine and learned that the Russian advance means displaced families need all the help they can get before it’s too late.
“When we were in Ukraine, our partners told us there may be a very limited window of opportunity to help some regions,” Director of International Partnerships Kraig Cole said. “That’s their biggest fear. Russian forces are closing in on a lot of cities, and the more ground they cover, the harder it will be to get people in the most war-torn parts of Ukraine what they need. We need to act now to make sure their needs are met for the coming months.”
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.