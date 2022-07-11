The West Piedmont Health District, which includes Franklin County, is now offering the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months through 5 years, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.
Because the Virginia Department of Health and the Henry/Martinsville and the Franklin County health departments have been planning for the expansion of vaccine eligibility and availability, families have options for where to get their children the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination sites may include:
• Pediatric offices
• Family practice offices
• Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs)
• Retail pharmacies
Those wishing to get their children vaccinated at the Franklin County health departments can make appointments Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Franklin County Health Department is located at 365 Pell Ave. in Rocky Mount. The number there is 540-484-0292.
One may also schedule a child’s appointment at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. TTY users can call 711. Assistance is available in English, Spanish and more than 100 other languages. Appointments are recommended.
The West Piedmont Health District encourages all residents to get their vaccinations if they haven’t already done so. For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
