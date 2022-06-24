The Franklin County Family YMCA held its first annual Community Block Party on May 28 from noon to 5 p.m. at its Rocky Mount location.
Food trucks, vendors and community partners filled the Rocky Mount YMCA’s parking lot where people gathered to play games, dance, listen to music, jump on inflatables, do goat yoga and have a good time.
Vendors included Unique Memories, Theragoats, Scentsy, Lula Roe, The Crafty Co., Self Love and The Chilled Spot.
