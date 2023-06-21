On Saturday, June 17, Harvest Moon Marketplace in Moneta held its second annual car and truck show fundraiser to support the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department. Dubbed ‘Moonshine and Wine Tastings’, the event brought out more variety in cars and trucks than one attendee had witnessed before at a car show, according to Harvest Moon Marketplace owner, Robbin Martinelli. Martinelli holds eight events throughout the year at Harvest Moon Marketplace to support worthy causes.
The event included food from Rocky Mount BBQ, fresh oyster shucking and grilling, an ice cream bar, moonshine and wine tasting. Local band ‘Surrender Dorothy’ performed for the packed crowd who enjoyed music, food, drinks, fine cars and fellowship the day before Father’s Day.
Martinelli, whose store offers an eclectic variety of goods that can’t be found just anywhere – is no stranger to bringing good things together that people enjoy. As the owner of Smith Mountain Lake Farm & Alpacas, many of her clothing items sold in her store are made from fleece, or wool, from her own herd of alpacas. What’s more, her clothing options made from alpaca fleece include her own designs, as well. Much of her clothing, foods and goods are both unique and offer a connection to causes aimed to help support others while offering quality that stands out.
For the June 17th event geared toward supporting the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department, the connection lands close to home for Martinelli. “When I had an alpha-gal reaction, the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department saved my life,” said Martinelli. “I was 20 minutes away from being gone. Had it not been for the EMTs with Moneta Volunteer Fire Department, I wouldn’t be here.”
Harvest Moon Marketplace is located at 14917 Moneta Road. For more information, visit harvestmoonmarketplace.com.
