When 2021 comes to an end, Dr. John Hicks Jr. will be stepping down from his position as District 3 representative on the Bedford County School Board. There are no candidates listed on the ballot for that district this November, but two candidates are running write-in campaigns for the seat. One of them is Dwayne Nelms.
Nelms lives in Bedford County, where he grew up and went to school.
“I attended Bedford Primary, Bedford Elementary, Bedford Middle School and Liberty High School,” he pointed out.
Nelms has worked for the City of Roanoke in the traffic-engineering department for 15 years.
“I also co-own a collision repair shop, as well. I have a huge passion for old cars and trucks,” he added.
“It’s time for common sense for a change,” Nelms stated about his candidacy.
