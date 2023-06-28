Out on the Town with Charlene Jones: Moosie’s Bar & Grill

Some places at Smith Mountain Lake seem like they have been around as long at the waters have been. Moosie’s Bar & Grill at Bridgewater Plaza is one of them, and for good reason. The delicious food, iconic “moose” that greets you at the entrance, and the friendly owners and staff who serve you make Moosie’s as much of a destination as the lake itself.
During my recent visit to Moosie’s, I had the pleasure of dining with owner Tricia Southard and head cook Tim Parrish. Southard, a native of New York, has lived at Smith Mountain Lake since she was 17. In 1998, she became partners in Moosie’s with her father, Don Bollas, who retired in 2014. Bollas’ life-long dream was to own a restaurant. Even in his retirement, patrons of Moosie’s still pay homage to Bollas by ordering a bowl of Don’s homemade chili, especially during the cooler season.
Moosie’s Bar & Grill has a menu that offers a wide variety that’s difficult to choose from because it’s all so delicious. To start my dining experience, I ordered a glass of Moosie’s Punch, which is a combination of rum, banana liquor, grenadine, pineapple and orange juice that is both refreshing and tangy to the taste.
Next up was my appetizer. I love their basket of onion rings, fries, mozzarella stick served with marina sauce. But on this day, my heart was set on the fried pickles. As usual, they didn’t disappoint.
For my main course, I ordered not one – but two local favorites: the #6 Reuben, a house specialty corned beef brisket with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing served on grilled marbled rye bread. I recall one of my best friends, Melvin Stahl, a 97-year-old World War II Veteran who is now a local at the lake saying, “…this Reuben sandwich is one of the best I had ever had.” It is absolutely delicious.
My second entrée was the #M7 Nachos El Grande. The word “grande” to describe these nachos is an understatement. It’s a heaping platter of nacho chips, taco beef, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, shredded cheddar, jalapenos, salsa and sour cream. The platter serves six or more, and with so much food, it was a pleasure to share with a local group of guys, as well as staff.
For dessert, I chose the Brownie Sundae. Other favorites offered by Moosie’s include banana pudding and cobblers with ice cream. While waiting on the Brownie Sundae to be served, Tim, head cook, shared a little of his story, as well as his love for cooking. As the head cook for 20 years, Tim carries his love for cooking home each day for his daughter. He especially enjoys cooking Asian Italian foods. As a regular at Moosie’s who comes in about six times or more a week, I can always depend on Tim for a presentation of food that is as inviting to the look as it is to my palate – perfectly prepared every time. From my delicious drink to my scrumptious dessert, this visit was no exception.
When visiting Moosie’s, you can expect all food items to be made to order. Iconic specials include the “Moose” burger, consisting of two patties cooked to order and topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions, Swiss and cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on a kaiser roll. For smaller appetites, there’s a choice of four other burger specialties, as well as all beef hot dogs with slaw, sauerkraut, cheese or chili, chicken tenders basket, or soft-shell beef tacos. More favorites include the French Dipper, Kyle’s Kreation and Diana’s Delight – all sandwiches that are sure to satisfy.
For the little ones ages 12 and under, options include hot dogs, cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, grilled ham and cheese and tuna salad.
The bar offers Moosie’s specialty drinks, wine, beer, and craft brews. Friday night specials include Prime Rib, baked potato and salad while filet mignon gets served up on Saturday nights. On holidays like St. Patrick’s Day and New Year’s Eve, enjoy traditional corned beef and cabbage, black-eyed peas, potatoes, collard greens and ham.
Delicious and delightful is how I describe every aspect of Moosie’s. The food, staff, services and views of Smith Mountain Lake from the windows all stand for reasons why it is not just a lake restaurant – it’s a lake institution. It’s a place that makes me proud to stand by my creed: “I don’t make dinner. I make reservations.”
Moosie’s Bar & Grill is located at 16 Bridgewater Pointe Place in Moneta. Hours are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. It’s closed on Wednesdays. Dine-in or carry out options available. For more information, call 540.721.5255.
**Sponsored content**
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.