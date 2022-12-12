Sea Tow SML earns accolades

Captains Nancy and Rick Ellett, owners of Sea Tow Smith Mountain Lake, recently attended the Sea Tow Annual Franchise meeting in Florida and came home with four awards:
• First Place Nationwide for Outstanding Membership Retention
• First Place Nationwide for Outstanding Membership Growth among inland lakes
• An award for 10 years of continuous membership growth year over year
• An award for five years continuous revenue growth year over year.
The Elletts credit their success to their “great professional captains” and thanked the members who stick with them year over year.
Sea Tow has been on Smith Mountain Lake since 2009.
