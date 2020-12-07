Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta will provide area residents a “pandemic-safe chance to revisit the true meaning of Christmas” with a drive-thru Nativity re-enactment on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Visitors will pass by six living diorama stations — including the angel’s visit to Mary; shepherds, angels and wise men; Joseph and Mary’s trip to Bethlehem; and the birth of Jesus — from inside their vehicles. They also can participate by singing along with broadcasted carols. Programs will be provided that help everyone follow along with the Christmas story.
“Trinity’s Living Nativity has been extremely popular these last few years, and we didn’t want the tradition to lapse just because of the need to stay socially distanced during the holidays,” said event organizer Chris Collins. “This COVID-sensitive version will allow families to experience the true meaning of Christmas while secure in their own vehicles with members of their households.”
The event will be free of charge. In deference to the pandemic, no refreshments will be served, and visitors are encouraged to bring cocoa and cookies to be enjoyed by the occupants of their own vehicles.
Rain date will be the following afternoon, Sunday, Dec. 20. Call 540-721-8425 for more information.
