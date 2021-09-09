At 8:45 a.m., on Sept. 11, 2001, Tom Roby, Chief Battalion Commander of the New York Fire Department’s 16th Battalion, was halfway through a 24-hour tour at the firehouse at 143rd Street in Harlem. He was in the kitchen fixing himself a cup of hot tea. On the TV a local news station was broadcasting from just outside the World Trade Center. The suddenly confused and panicked voices of the reporter snatched Roby’s attention from his tea. Almost 100 floors up, a plane had struck the North Tower of the Trade Center.
He switched on the department radio. It was erupting with activity. Accident? Attack? No one knew for sure. But Roby, a white-haired, 33-year veteran on the other side of 55-years-old, knew one thing for certain: it was going to be a long day.
A few minutes later, all doubts were cleared when a second commercial plane crashed into the World Trade Center, striking the South Tower. The Chief Battalion Commander turned his attention to the crew at his station, and told them to go to the grocery store and stock up on everything they would need for potentially weeks of not going home.
On July 28, 1945, a B-25 Mitchell bomber crashed into the Empire State Building. The accident, caused by dense fog, killed 14 people, including the two pilots and one passenger. The New York Fire Department issued what’s known as a ‘total recall,’ where every member of the fire department — off-duty or not — is summoned to their stations.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.