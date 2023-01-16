The Bower Center for the Arts at 305 N. Bridge Street in Bedford, is hosting its second murder mystery event starting at 6 p.m. Feb. 11.
Titled “A Valentine to Die For,” the event is an interactive murder mystery where attendees play a character, solve clues and interrogate all of the suspects in order to determine the culprit.
“You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink,” the Bower Center stated. “In the end, you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills.”
The event includes the game, light food, non-alcoholic beverages, and one drink ticket per person. A cash bar with wine, beer and a signature cocktail will also be available, as well as cheese and chocolate charcuterie tables.
Tickets are $45 per person/$80 per couple.
