Members of the Moneta Lions Club were pleased to have Fred Sylvester join them at a recent club dinner meeting. Sylvester, is a member of the Citizens Advisory Board of Directors with the Bedford County Parks and Recreation (BCPR) Center.
Following a semi-catered dinner, Sylvester addressed the club’s membership on plans for a future Smith Mountain Lake Event Center (SMLEC).
During the verbal and Power Point presentation, it was noted that “with the help of our residents, local business leaders and the BCPR Advisory Board,” plans have been developed for an event center to be built on donated property in Downtown Moneta with frontage on Virginia Route 122.
As engineered and designed, the SMLEC will cover up to 1,500 guests and provide state-of-the-art amenities for educational, entertainment and business users. The center will attract visitors from near and far, with planned car/boat/craft shows and a concert or two, plus it could be used for covered high school graduations and more.
The Moneta Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of every month at the Moneta Rescue Squad Building, 12646 N. Old Moneta Road. For additional information about the club or to join at one of our dinner meetings or community projects, contact Lion Bart Matthies at 540-297-4549, or send an email to monetalionsclub@gmail.com.
