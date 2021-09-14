Bedford County is implementing a new tax system that will result in the Treasurer’s Office and Commissioner of Revenue Office in Bedford closing for a little more than a week starting Sept. 16.
According to the county, the new system provides the opportunity to improve tracking and managing of tax billing and collections in the county. It also positions the county to be able to provide more online services to Bedford County residents.
To prepare for the transition, the Bedford County Treasurer’s Office and Commissioner of Revenue Office will be closed from Sept. 16 to Sept. 24. No payments will be taken during this time.
For DMV stops, make an arrangement to pay personal property taxes prior to Sept. 15.
Dog tags can be purchased via mail or night deposit box.
Penalties and interest will be waived for the month of September 2021.
The Offices of the Treasurer and Commissioner of Revenue will reopen on Monday, Sept. 27, at 8:30 a.m.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” the county stated.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.