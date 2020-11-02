Carilion Clinic, in cooperation with the West Piedmont Health District, will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing events in Franklin County in November.
The first, scheduled for Nov. 5 from 9 to 11 a.m., will be held for people who are concerned about their COVID status or who have additional health concerns putting them at risk of a serious COVID infection. Persons who have been in close contact to someone who has had COVID also are encouraged to make an appointment. Testing will take place at the Pigg River Community Center, 2410 Main Street, Rocky Mount. Preregistration is required. Call 540-769-2052 to reserve a time.
Additionally, a post-election COVID testing event will be held Nov. 9 at the Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is an open testing event, and any Franklin County resident may attend. Preregistration is required, however. You can do so by calling 540-769-2052. No registrations will be taken the day of either event. Registration will close the day before testing.
Both events are for people 18 years of age and older. Test kits and laboratory testing are being provided by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). A team of Carilion employees will perform the COVID-19 testing.
VDH and the CDC offer updated information on their websites about COVID-19, including guidance and data. Visit their websites frequently to stay informed: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Social distancing, mask wearing and frequent hand washing remain the best defenses against the spread of the infection, according to these sources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.