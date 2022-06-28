After a brief hiatus for the past two years, concerts and music series at Virginia State Parks are back this summer and will include bluegrass, jazz, gospel, country, rock and roll, symphony and contemporary.
The music series is available at five Virginia State Park locations this year with a variety of music throughout the year, so there is something that everyone can enjoy.
Smith Mountain Lake State Park will feature Ray Judd’s Music in the Park.
In addition to the music series, there are concerts, festivals and music camps taking place at several Virginia State Park locations this year. The concerts begin in June and are a great way to get outdoors and connect with nature, friends and family while enjoying original rhythmic music.
Most series begin at 6 p.m. or later, and the concerts are free, but parking fees are required at all park locations upon entry. Participants don’t have to camp to enjoy the series, but camping is a great way to enjoy the music at night and explore the park during the day.
