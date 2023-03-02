Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia created original pieces of artwork representing influential Black STEM icons for UScellular’s 16th Annual Black History Month Art Contest, and voting occurred online and in the Greater Roanoke area, including Rocky Mount.
These artworks include historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators who have made vital contributions to the world of science, technology, engineering and math.
Ten finalists from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia were chosen by club representatives based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression.
Voting ended Feb. 28, in which the top three vote-getters will be announced this month and receive prizes including gift cards in the following amounts:
• $250 for first place
• $150 for second place
• $100 for third place
The finalists’ artwork is digitally displayed at some UScellular retail store and agent locations, such as UScellular at 832 Tanyard Road in Rocky Mount and ANW Wireless - Vinton (UScellular Authorized Agent) at 1932 East Washington Ave, Site D in Vinton.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Support local journalism by subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the print issue or the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.