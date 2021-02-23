The Smith Mountain Arts Council announced the availability of two $2,000 college scholarships for high school seniors demonstrating talent in the Performing, Visual or Literary Arts.
Eligible students must attend the following high schools or are homeschooled in the geographic areas of these schools: Franklin County High School, Gretna High School, Staunton River High School, Christian Heritage Academy and SML Christian Academy.
Applications are open to students who will study in all recognized academic disciplines at either two or four-year accredited colleges, universities or community colleges. This is a change from a previous rule, which stated that the scholarships were only available to students who planned to pursue an arts major. SMAC hopes that this change will welcome a wider selection of talented students.
Scholarships will be paid in the amount of $1,000 per year for the first two years of enrollment. In order to receive the second payment, the student must submit his or her first-year transcript and show progress satisfactory to the SMAC Scholarship Committee.
Recipients will be selected by the SMAC Scholarship Committee. Applications and application requirements are available on the Smith Mountain Arts Council’s website, smithmountainartscouncil.com/scholarship, and completed applications must be received by the committee by March 31. They will be considered based on the following criteria:
• Artistic activities and goals
• Academic record
• Academic awards and honors
• Other awards and honors
• High school and community activities
• Work experience
Interested students should submit the application and attachments to smacscholarship@gmail.com.
Applicants may not be related to any member of the Smith Mountain Arts Council Board of Directors. Incomplete applications will not be considered, and scholarship amounts may be used only for tuition.
